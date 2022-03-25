Michigan House Democrats introduce Lee Chatfield investigation resolution

Republican Lee Chatfield is under police investigation over claims of sexual assault. He's also facing allegations of financial misconduct. He denies wrongdoing. The Republican House leadership says it doesn’t need to start its own investigation since it’s already assisting law enforcement. But Democratic state Representative Tyrone Carter isn’t buying that argument.

“Anybody that works in any employment setting, there’s policies and procedures of that company or organization and then there’s laws. When they intersect, that’s when the company steps back. But that doesn’t stop them from making their own investigation into any allegations.”

Still, it’s unlikely the Republican House leadership will allow the resolution to move forward.

