Governor Whitmer signs $140 million unemployment spending bill

The $140 million plan was part of a last-minute spending package the state Legislature agreed to right before going on break last month.

It puts most of that money toward the state’s Unemployment Compensation Fund. That pays for future unemployment benefits. The new law also funds over 50 new short-term jobs to help the Unemployment Insurance Agency track down fraud.

A state audit last month described how one staffing agency worker had committed nearly $4 million of fraud during the pandemic.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

