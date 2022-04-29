Full Michigan Senate prepares to discuss budget bills

The Senate Appropriations Committee has advanced spending bills for each of Michigan’s departments, higher education, and school aid to the full chamber for debate.

Republican Senator Jim Stamas chairs the committee. He says negotiations so far have mainly been among subcommittees and between Senate Democrats and Republicans.

“There hasn’t been as much discussion either with the State Budget Office or the House at this point. We’re sort of each putting forward—the governor put forward hers. The House is putting forward theirs. So, let’s get it to the House, and then we’ll definitely start more of the conversation at that point.”

Stamas says he believes a complete budget can get done by mid-summer.

