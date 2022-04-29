© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Michigan News

Full Michigan Senate prepares to discuss budget bills

89.1 WEMU | By Colin Jackson
Published April 29, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT
Money
Steven DePolo
/
flickr.com
Money

The Senate Appropriations Committee has advanced spending bills for each of Michigan’s departments, higher education, and school aid to the full chamber for debate.

Republican Senator Jim Stamas chairs the committee. He says negotiations so far have mainly been among subcommittees and between Senate Democrats and Republicans.

“There hasn’t been as much discussion either with the State Budget Office or the House at this point. We’re sort of each putting forward—the governor put forward hers. The House is putting forward theirs. So, let’s get it to the House, and then we’ll definitely start more of the conversation at that point.”

Stamas says he believes a complete budget can get done by mid-summer.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags

Michigan News michiganMichigan State SenateMichigan LegislatureBudget proposaljim stamasMichigan State Budget OfficeMichigan House of Representativesmichigan senate appropriations committeeschools
Colin Jackson
See stories by Colin Jackson
Related Content