Term limits petition seeks legislative help in getting on ballot

The group wants state lawmakers to put a proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot. That would require a two-thirds vote in both chambers of the Legislature. The amendment would limit lawmakers to serving a combined total of 12 years in the state Legislature instead of the current two Senate and three House terms.

Former Republican House Speaker Jase Bolger says the amendment could still get on the ballot through signature gathering. But…

“If that process works out that way, you’ve got a very compressed time when all the other campaigns will [be] going on for the public to try to digest, understand, and make a decision on this issue.”

The proposal would also place financial transparency requirements on the governor and state lawmakers.

