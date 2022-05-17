Parent group releases list of COVID-19 safety demands

The group “Michigan Parent Alliance for Safe Schools” has 11 demands in all.

Organizer Kathleen Lucas says they’re in response to rising COVID cases in the state.

“Community transmission is greatly affected when masks are required in schools. And that is in a positive way, with less transmission when kids are masking in schools. We also have our under 5 population who does not have vaccines approved for youth still at great risk.”

Other demands on the list include holding summer vaccination clinics, improving ventilation in classrooms, and more testing. The most recent CDC data list nearly every county in Michigan as having “high” community transmission levels of COVID.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

