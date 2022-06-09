Michigan Senate passes childcare bill package

Changes in the eight-bill package range from increasing how many kids certain childcare homes can watch to making the results of any special investigation publicly accessible. Republican state Representative Jack O’Malley says it took multiple legislative sessions to get everyone affected by the proposed changes on board.

“Everybody has their stake but it’s for the greater good. In-home daycare is different than center. Rural is different than urban. So, let’s figure out what works for all, give a little bit on your ground. And people did and that’s why things are finally going to happen.”

O’Malley says the legislation would help spur an increase in childcare providers by giving them more support. The House still needs to agree to some changes in the package before it goes to the governor’s desk.

