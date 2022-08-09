Gov. Whitmer subpoenaed in abortion case

The defendants in a lawsuit over Michigan’s abortion ban are trying to subpoena the governor.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is suing to invalidate the state’s 1931 statute. Right now, a temporary restraining order is keeping local prosecutors from enforcing it.

Attorney David Kallman represents some in the lawsuit. He says he wants to question Whitmer during a hearing over whether to continue blocking enforcement of the law.

“Since the governor is the sole plaintiff in this lawsuit against our clients, and she’s the one claiming she’s irreparably harmed, then she’s the one that has to prove that harm.”

Whitmer could fight the subpoena. Her communications staff did not respond to a request for comment in time for this story.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

