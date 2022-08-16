House Dems to attempt censure of Rep. Rendon

Michigan House Democrats are calling for the censure of a Republican colleague for allegedly helping others seize and tamper with voting machines after the 2020 election.

A planned resolution accuses Representative Daire Rendon (R-Lake City) of trying to overturn the election results.

Representative Joe Tate (D-Detroit) said the House needs to step in and fight misinformation.

“We do have another election that’s coming up. We want to ensure and signal to Michigan residents that the elections that we do hold are free and fair,” Tate said.

Michigan’s attorney general recently asked for a special prosecutor to consider charges over allegations that Rendon pressured local clerks into handing the voting equipment over to unauthorized people.

Tate said evidence from the investigation makes the timing right to introduce his resolution this week.

“When you have elected officials that are trying to undermine the Constitution—what they swore an oath to protect and defend to, that is incredibly concerning because of that standard that we’re held to. Not only that but also the distrust that it puts to Michigan residents,” Tate said.

Rendon’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for House Speaker Jason Wentworth (R-Farwell) said, “As he has done with other situations, the speaker will let the legal process play out and review any new developments as the information comes out.”

