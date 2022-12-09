© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Michigan News

Whitmer: Lame duck “unproductive;” looking forward to Democratic majorities in ’23

89.1 WEMU | By Rick Pluta
Published December 9, 2022 at 7:18 AM EST
Michigan Capitol
Kathy Noble
/
flickr.com
Michigan Capitol

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she expects the new Democratic Legislature will pick up a lot of business in January that was left undone in the lame duck session.

Whitmer – a Democrat – said Republican leaders adjourned for the year, wrapping up a post-election session that she calls “unproductive” and signaled vetoes will be coming.

“They passed some things that were not negotiated, so you can anticipate what the fate is going to be of those items, and I’ll just stay focused on working with the new Democratic majorities in the House and Senate,” she said.

Whitmer said her to-do list includes moving up Michigan’s presidential primary and adopting a business incentives package. Republican leaders warn those new Democratic majorities will be slim and Whitmer’s still going to have to bargain to get things done in 2023.

Whitmer said she hopes one early priority will be moving the state’s presidential primary to the earliest cluster of states. She says Michigan is a diverse battleground state.

“It has never made a whole lot of sense to me that Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina would winnow the field before a state as representative as this one has an opportunity to weigh in,” she said.

She said giving Michigan more influence in the nomination process earlier would benefit Republicans as well as Democrats. Moving Michigan’s March presidential primary would require changing state law.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
Michigan News michiganMichigan House of RepresentativesMichigan State SenateMichigan LegislatureGretchen WhitmerLame DuckMichigan DemocratsMichigan Republicans
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is the managing editor for the Michigan Public Radio Network.
See stories by Rick Pluta
Related Content