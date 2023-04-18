Nessel: “Juice Jacking” a new threat to devices

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is warning residents of a new way to steal information from electronic devices.

The practice is called “Juice Jacking.” It involves using an infected cable or skimming technology hidden inside a USB port to get into someone’s phone or tablet.

From there, Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office says bad actors can lock the device or access personal data like passwords.

“Consumers typically don’t think twice before plugging into a public charging station. But knowing the risks and alternatives will allow them to protect themselves and their personal information,” Nessel said in a press release.

Her office is warning against using public charging stations, like ones at the airport, a mall, or in a lobby, as a way of preventing data theft.

Instead, it’s suggesting carrying a charger or external battery while traveling or using a charging-only cable that doesn’t allow for data transfer while charging.

Earlier this month, the FBI also issued a warning against using public charging stations.

