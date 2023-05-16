Grievance Commission complaint filed against woman involved in fake elector plot

The Michigan Attorney Grievance Commission is seeking punishment for one of the people allegedly involved in a plot to submit false electoral college votes after the 2020 election.

The commission has filed a complaint with the state’s Attorney Discipline Board against Mayra Rodriguez.

Her name appears as one of 16 people who unsuccessfully tried to submit an alternate slate of electoral college votes for former President Donald Trump after he lost Michigan in the 2020 race.

The complaint, dated for April but posted to the ADB’s website this month, accuses Rodriguez of signing a certificate claiming to be an electoral college member despite knowing that wasn’t true.

“Respondent knew, when she signed the Certificate, that she was not a duly elected and qualified Elector for President and Vice President of the United States for the general election held on November 3, 2020, in the State of Michigan,” the complaint read.

Among other things, the grievance commission alleges submitting the bogus certificate violated the Michigan Rules of Professional Conduct. Rodriguez did not respond to a request for comment.

But in February, 2022, Rodriguez testified before the U.S. House Select Committee on January 6.

During a line of questioning, committee members asked about her reasoning for signing the certificate.

“I assert my Fifth Amendment right to remain silent. Thank you,” she told the committee, according to transcripts.

She next has a pre-hearing conference scheduled before the discipline board for next month.

Separately, a handful of lawyers associated with lawsuits following Trump’s 2020 loss could also face punishment from the discipline board.

They have pre-hearing conferences in June as well.

