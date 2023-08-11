16 false elector defendants plead not guilty

The rest of the defendants charged in an alleged plot to award Michigan’s 2020 electoral college votes to former President Donald Trump plead not guilty in district court Thursday.

The 16 defendants each face eight felony counts for allegedly representing themselves as Michigan’s electors in 2020.

Prosecutors say they signed a document claiming to cast their votes for Trump and then sent it to Congress and the National Archives.

Some of the group—including former Michigan Republican Party co-chair Meshawn Maddock and Wyoming City Mayor Kent VanderWood had already plead not guilty.

Now, the others have joined them.

Each was granted a personal recognizance bond—meaning they’re free to move about the state but need a judge’s permission to leave.

Some are due back in court next week.

