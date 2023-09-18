© 2023 WEMU
Michigan News

Lawmakers work to allow traditional objects and regalia in schools

89.1 WEMU | By Colin Jackson
Published September 18, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT
Native American headdress
PxHere
/
pxhere.com
Native American headdress

Michigan bills to defend Indigenous cultural expression in schools could soon advance out of committee.

The legislation would ban discrimination against traditional objects or wearing traditional regalia in schools.

Bill package supporters say children have faced exclusion for wearing cultural items—like an eagle feather.

Nichole Keway Biber is a tribal citizen of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians. She says Indigenous kids have often been taught to not celebrate their heritage.

“So, if we have our generations upcoming, that from the beginning, are not embarrassed of who they are, and know that it’s important and that those teachings need to be shared and spoken up for, that’s a powerful legacy and a powerful correction.”

The legislation could see a committee vote this week.

Colin Jackson
Colin Jackson is the Capitol reporter for the Michigan Public Radio Network.
