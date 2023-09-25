Candidates make election pitch at Mackinac Island

Michigan Republicans gathered on Mackinac Island this weekend to hear from candidates, mingle with one another and discuss the party’s direction.

This year’s Republican leadership conference saw a smaller crowd than in past years when multiple presidential campaigns would bring large teams.

But those who did attend were engaged.

A compact crowd gave presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy a standing ovation.

Ramaswamy says Michigan remains key to his campaign.

"This is not my first, second, or third time here. We've been here several times in the campaign.”

The main themes during the weekend included calls for Christian values in government and a distrust of science and global institutions.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

