Michigan Senate passes partial RHA package

Bills aimed at increasing abortion access passed the Michigan Senate Thursday

The “Reproductive Health Act” bills would repeal several regulations--including requirements to screen patients for coercion.

Republican Senator John Damoose says coerced abortions are a real threat.

“At the very minimum, a woman seeking an abortion should be screened to see if she’s being forced to do this.”

But Democratic Senator Sarah Anthony says abortion care often faces unique regulation.

“Look at how we have treated abortion care. The heights of the ceilings, the heights of the hallways, it has been disproportionately narrow and has just been treated differently.”

Other parts of the package—like a repeal of the state’s 24-hour abortion waiting period—got left behind.

