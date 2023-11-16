Brinks leaves door open for FOIA, Drive SAFE bills next year

This week, Michigan’s Legislature adjourned for the rest of the year—leaving several policy proposals on the table.

One bill package stalled in the state Legislature despite a prolonged push from supporters would give undocumented Michigan residents access to driver’s licenses.

Adonis Flores is organizing director with the Michigan People’s Campaign. He says passing the bills is a matter of bravery.

“Our communities have waited more than 15 years. You know? Families have been separated.”

Senate Democratic Majority Leader Winnie Brinks says there is progress being made.

“It’s moving very slowly in terms of getting that support, and people are frustrated. And I understand because it has a big impact on their lives.”

The legislation has faced pushback in past years from critics who say people should gain legal residency to receive an ID.

