Rivet enters race for hyper-competitive Michigan 8th congressional district

State Senator Kristen McDonald Rivet is running for Michigan’s open 8th Congressional District seat. She announced today that she is seeking the Democratic nomination in the August primary.

The 8th district is anchored in Flint, Saginaw and McDonald Rivet’s hometown of Bay City. McDonald Rivet says she’s a good fit because her Senate district includes those communities.

The district will likely be one of the nation’s most competitive in November.

McDonald Rivet says she plans to run as a moderate Democrat.

“Thoughtful people who are bringing ideas forward are the kind of leaders that you want to have.”

Michigan Board of Education President Pamela Pugh and conservationist Dan Moilanen is also seeking the Democratic nomination. Republicans Paul Junge and Dr. Martin Blank have announced they are running for the GOP nomination.

The seat is open due to the retirement of Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee.

