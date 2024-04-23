State officials announce $290M MI Clean Water Plan expansion

A Michigan water infrastructure program is receiving $290 million to support various projects.

State officials announced the expansion for the MI Clean Water Plan Monday.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said communities with ready-to-go projects should look to see if they can qualify for some of the extra funding.

“These resources will be used to support a wide variety of aspects, like repairing wastewater treatment plants, upgrading sewers, removing lead service lines, and replacing water mains,” Whitmer said during a press conference in Delta Township.

Officials say they hope to see the money starting to go out within the next few months.

Phil Roos is director of the Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy, or EGLE.

“We have a backlog of projects here, and it will allow us to really push the envelope here and get a little bit further in terms of the projects we can take on right now,” Roos told reporters.

The money comes from the state’s Great Lakes Water Quality Protection Bond. It was created over 20 years ago by a voter-approved ballot initiative.

The $290 million announced Monday will go toward the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, according to a press release from EGLE.

From there, projects can apply for loans and financing.

During Monday’s press conference, House Appropriations Committee Rep. Angela Witwer (D-Delta Twp) highlighted various investments the state has made in water improvement over the years.

“This isn’t merely about infrastructure, it’s about investing in the heart of our communities. The expansion of the MI Clean Water Plan will deliver safer, cleaner and more affordable drinking water, and water management resources statewide,” Witwer said.

