Whitmer approves new invasive carp agreement

Engineers aim to keep invasive species out of the Great Lakes, due to an agreement between Michigan, Illinois, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The deal puts over $110 million in state funding toward a billion-dollar project near Joliet, Illinois, about 30 miles from Chicago.

The project involves using electric, acoustic, and other deterrents to keep invasive carp and other species from reaching Lake Michigan.

Discussions over how to prevent invasive carp species from entering the Great Lakes have been going on for over a decade.

Michigan previously contributed money toward a feasibility study and initial construction.

State officials in Michigan are calling the new agreement an essential milestone toward protecting the Great Lakes.

