Democratic organization announced $500K investment in Michigan House races

Michigan House Democrats are getting a $500,000 boost from a national campaign organization to help them keep control of the chamber.

The money is from the Washington D.C.-based Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee.

House Speaker Joe Tate (D-Detroit) said the organization was a key partner in helping his party win control of the House two years ago. He said Democrats can maintain power if they can tell their story well to voters.

“Michigan House Democrats have been putting people first whether it’s putting money back into people’s pockets by expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit or repealing the pension tax or free breakfast and lunch for school children across the state,” Tate said.

The DLCC has already put around $1.2 million into Michigan legislative races this election cycle. But, at the end of the latest reporting period in July, campaign finance statements showed the House Republican Campaign Committee ahead of the Michigan House Democratic Fund with over $600,000 more on hand.

Wednesday’s announcement from the DLCC also accompanies news that the organization will be focusing on supporting Democrats in 13 state House races. Ten of those are incumbent-held seats, underscoring how difficult it may be for Democrats to keep the House.

The districts are in areas like Traverse City, Macomb County, northern Oakland County, and the downriver region, south of Detroit in Wayne County.

“Defending the Democratic trifecta in Michigan is a priority for the DLCC to protect the incredible progress made under Democratic majorities. Michigan Democrats in the statehouse passed common sense gun safety legislation, improved access to Medicaid, and protected fundamental reproductive freedoms, demonstrating the transformative impact of Democratic power in the states. Preserving this trifecta could hinge on just a single seat in the state House, which will determine the future of fundamental freedoms for Michiganders,” DLCC President Heather Williams said in a press release.

Still, House Democrats have faced criticism for not passing much notable legislation this year as legislation around auto insurance or economic development haven’t seen votes in the chamber.

A temporary even seat split with Republicans that ended in May also stymied the party's ability to pass any major bills.

“We understand we have to do more. That’s why we are in this role to govern and to improve the quality of life of people,” Tate said. “But I would say look at what we’ve done and those things that we needed to get done and as we go into the future, once we have another legislative session, we can continue bringing those policy victories that are going to have an impact.”

Tate said people should compare the policies that House Democrats have passed this legislative session with past legislatures under Republican control.

He pointed to expanded civil rights and pro-union legislation, like repealing Michigan’s "Right to Work" law as long-term priorities that were long term Democratic priorities as examples.

The Michigan House Republican Campaign Committee did not have someone available for an interview Wednesday.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org