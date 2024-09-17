MEDC faces FOIA lawsuit

A Michigan agency in charge of economic strategy is facing a lawsuit over a public records request.

The request was for any communication between the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and a Michigan-based company with reported ties to a Chinese manufacturer.

The conservative non-profit Michigan Rising Action is behind the lawsuit. It alleges the MEDC took its money to provide the documents but hasn’t turned them over.

Michigan Rising Action executive director Abby Mitch says the agency isn’t complying with the state’s Freedom of Information Act.

“This isn’t something that should be easily cast off as an innocent mistake. Especially since we’ve followed up aggressively with the agency many times across months and they just chose not to respond.”

The MEDC says it can’t comment on pending litigation.

