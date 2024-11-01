A listen through the final weeks of the presidential election

We’ve made it to the final few days of the presidential election.

For reporters, it felt like nonstop and sometimes repetitive major party campaign events and rallies in Michigan.

The rallies for Republican candidate, former President Donald Trump, had a unique and repetitive playlist.

But the press isn't there for the music anyway; we want to hear the candidates talk about the issues.

One central issue to the Trump campaign: tariffs — over and over again with the tariffs.

Throughout his campaign, Trump has proposed jacking up tariffs on imported goods from places like China. It’s part of his broader strategy to appeal to blue collar workers in Michigan’s manufacturing industry. Another part of his plan to help autoworkers and lower energy prices: increasing reliance on fossil fuels.

He frequently used a phrase borrowed from former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele: Drill baby drill.

If you didn't make it to a Trump event, you might have gone to see his running mate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, at one of his Michigan stops where he promotes Trump’s agenda. Especially a plan to deport every undocumented immigrant living in the U.S.

"Pack your bags," he would say at every rally to undocumented immigrants.

Many experts have called Trump's massive deportation plan unfeasible and suggest the Trump-Vance campaign is overstating the number of people living in the country without permission from immigration authorities.

Their Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, says it’s tempting to dismiss Trump’s comments and plans. At almost every rally, she called Trump an "unserious man."

During their speeches, Trump and Vance hammer Harris on issues like inflation and the southern U.S. border, painting a picture of disaster if she wins the White House.

Harris, in turn, tries to contrast her plans with her opponents’.

“This election is truly about two very different visions for our nation," she said again and again. "His is focused on himself and the past. Ours is focused on the future and the people.”

Harris says her plans include tax breaks and other assistance for middle class families. She’s been trying to win over independents and moderate Republicans by promoting “Country over Party” and highlighting things Trump has said, like it being okay to terminate some rules found in the Constitution.

Her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, has his own favorite slogan to push Democrats to vote. "This is all gas, no brakes. Sleep when you’re dead," he said to supporters over and over.

With Election Day Tuesday, a lot of naps may be in sight.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

