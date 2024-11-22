Trump appointment sets up questions over Michigan Republican Party chair successor

Michigan Republican Party Chair Pete Hoekstra is President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for his next ambassador to Canada under his incoming administration.

The appointment is a step up for Hoekstra, who previously served as the U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands during Trump’s first term in office.

Republicans in the state largely praised the decision.

“There’s a lot of shared resources and shared business interests between Canada and Michigan, and Ambassador Hoekstra recognizes that and understands that most,” Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt (R-Porter Twp) said Wednesday.

Hoekstra’s selection means the state Republican Party will need to pick a new leader at a convention, which could take place in February.

Nesbitt said party members should work with Trump’s orbit to see who should run for the next chair.

Oakland County Republican Party chair Vance Patrick said he believes the next state party head will need to reflect a blend of the party’s factions.

“I think someone who's got access to the influence of the donor base, someone who can network or relate to the grassroots, and someone who can motivate the volunteers to get out there and do cartwheels for the candidates,” Patrick said.

Patrick, who previously sought the role of state party chair during a special election earlier this year, said he’s not interested in running again.

He named consultant Scott Greenlee, state party finance chair Warren Carpenter, or ousted former chair Kristina Karamo as people rumored to be interested in the role.

Greenlee confirmed Wednesday that he’s considering a bid but said he hadn’t decided yet. He named factors like timing, other candidates, and rules as variables that could influence his decision.

In 2023, Greenlee came in third place during a crowded convention race for the state party chair position that Karamo ultimately won.

That year, tension between longtime party members in positions of power and self-described grassroots members came into view, with grassroots members declaring victory with Karamo’s win.

But friction among the groups and allegations of poor financial management under Karamo’s leadership led a portion of the party’s state committee to oust her earlier this year.

Hoekstra was brought in as someone with deep political connections who could repair those problems, though there were occasional signs leading up to the election that some underlying tensions remained.

Like Patrick, Greenlee said whomever the next party head is will have to listen to maintain a sense of party unity and advance everyone toward the main goal of winning elections.

“They've got to have a plan. They've got to be transparent. They've got to make sure that the delegates understand there truly is room at the table for every person that wants to be heard,” Greenlee said.

The next state party chair will lead Republicans for the 2026 election cycle, when statewide offices like governor, secretary of state, and attorney general will be up for grabs.

Michigan Democrats will also have a new leader for those races.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org