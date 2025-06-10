Carbon sequestration bills planned for re-introduction

The business of storing carbon emissions underground could get a boost under bills planned for the Michigan Legislature.

The legislation would create a way for the state to permit those carbon capture projects, instead of that happening at the federal level.

Rich Bowman with The Nature Conservancy says that makes sense.

“Do you want these decisions made by a federal bureaucrat or do you want them made here in the state by us and our neighbors?”

But Nick Occhipinti with the Michigan League of Conservation Voters says it’s a bigger matter than just switching up oversight.

“More than 75 million tons of carbon dioxide are emitted annually in Michigan for more than 200 facilities. And the state has capacity to import even more than that. So, you know, this is a big deal and it's our responsibility to get it right.”

Similar bills were introduced last legislative session.

