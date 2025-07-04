MDOC report: Reentry programs help bring repeat offender rate to new low

A Michigan Department of Corrections report says the rate of repeat offenders and parole violators being returned to state prisons is at an all-time low.

The annual report released Thursday is required by state law. The department measured released prisoners who committed a new offense in Michigan or violated the terms of their parole within three years of being released from a state prison. The report for the 2017-2021 period found roughly two in ten parolees are returned to prison within that time frame.

The report said stepped-up support services appear to play a role. That includes helping parolees get state IDs or driver’s licenses and finding housing. It also said providing job training and post-high school education during inmates’ incarceration helped prepare inmates for success after release.

“This report shows that when we provide a full circle support system to those reentering our communities, they are less likely to return,” Michigan Corrections Director Heidi Washington said in a written statement. “I am proud of our dedicated MDOC staff, and appreciate the support of our partners, all of whom help motivate and lift up those we are welcoming back into our communities. With increased support for reentry programing, we are very likely to see the state recidivism rate continue to decline.”

Washington said she expects the recidivism rate to improve even more if the Legislature boosts support for reentry programs.

The department also released an inmate population report in March that showed a projected downward trend in the number of people being held in state prisons.

