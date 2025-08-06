© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan DNR warns of golden oyster mushroom invasion

89.1 WEMU | By Colin Jackson
Published August 6, 2025 at 6:08 AM EDT
Pleurotus citrinopileatus at Chatama's home.
Chatama
/
Wikipedia Media Commons
Pleurotus citrinopileatus at Chatama's home.

A trendy species of mushroom could be a new threat to Michigan’s forests.

The golden oyster mushroom is native to Asia. But people here have been growing them for some time as they’ve become increasingly popular in recipes.

New research involving the US Forest Service, however, shows the golden oyster mushrooms could threaten biodiversity as they spread.

Joanne Foreman is with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

“We need to learn that these species also, just like animals and plants can get loose into the environment and we don’t know if they’re going to cause a problem. So, if that’s something that you’re interested in cultivating, take every precaution that you can.”

The DNR is encouraging people to log where they spot golden oyster mushrooms in the wild on the online platform iNaturalist.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
Michigan News michiganMichigan Department of Natural ResourcesU.S. Forest ServiceInvasive Speciesresearchenvironment
Colin Jackson
Colin Jackson is the Capitol reporter for the Michigan Public Radio Network.
See stories by Colin Jackson
Related Content