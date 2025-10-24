Republican state Senators call for change in Michigan State Police leadership

Republican Michigan lawmakers continued Thursday to call for the firing of state police leadership.

The lawmakers argue morale is down across the agency and that Col. James Grady and Lt. Col. Aimee Brimacombe, the top two MSP officials, have both lost the confidence of rank-and-file troopers.

In a survey earlier this year, members of the Michigan State Police Troopers Association expressed no confidence in their leadership by a vote of 1,167 to 18, according to numbers provided by the union.

State Senator Jim Runestad (R-White Lake) said the agency is flailing.

“I have never seen in my entire life a department that is so crash-and-burn at the leadership,” Runestad said during a press conference Thursday.

In a written statement provided by MSP spokesperson Shanon Banner, Grady looked to the future.

“I remain committed to supporting the dedicated, hardworking members of the Michigan State Police. I am focused on moving this department forward while continuing to work with our law enforcement partners statewide to address crime and improve traffic safety,” Grady said in the statement.

Thursday’s press conference followed investigations from House Republicans into Grady’s leadership, and his appearance before a House Oversight Committee, where lawmakers grilled him.

Aside from the no confidence vote, Republicans are pointing to lawsuits from former Michigan State Police employees as evidence leadership has lost control of the department.

Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt (R-Porter Twp) said he plans to keep pressuring the governor to dismiss both Grady and Brimacombe if the pair won’t step down on their own.

“This needs to happen. It needs to happen yesterday. Because it didn’t happen yesterday, we’re here today. We’ll be back tomorrow. Next week. We’re going to continue to push this,” Nesbitt said

The governor’s office said it remains confident in the leadership of Grady, a 25-year state police veteran.

“Thanks to the efforts of Colonel Grady, troopers across the state, and their close collaboration with local law enforcement, Michigan has seen significant drops in violent crime," said Stacey LaRouche, spokesperson for Governor Gretchen Whitmer. "While some choose to focus on partisan attacks, we remain focused on ensuring every Michigander feels safe in their community,” LaRouche said in a written statement.

