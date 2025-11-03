Michigan House GOP considering appeal of 9 bills decision

A first-of-its-kind case testing the power of the judicial branch to issue orders to the Legislature on how to conduct business is heading to the Michigan Supreme Court.

The Senate, which is controlled by Democrats, is suing the Republican-led House to transmit to the governor 9 bills that passed both chambers the previous session. The House GOP says it cannot be forced to do what the previous Democratic majority failed to do.

A Court of Claims judge ruled with the Senate on principle, but held she had no power to order the House to send the bills to the governor. An appeals court panel held the judiciary can order the House to follow the Constitution.



House Speaker Matt Hall says that won’t be the final word.

“We’re going to appeal the decision. We’re going to appeal to the Supreme Court.”

A high court decision would resolve a first-of-its kind question on separation of powers in Lansing.

