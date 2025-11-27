Audit highlights MiLEAP communication struggles in child development care program

A new report is listing problems with how Michigan works with providers for its child development and care program.

The Child Development and Care Program helps low-income families pay for childcare.

Overall, the Michigan Auditor General found the agency in charge of the program was not effectively communicating with providers.

For example, in a year-and-a-half period from October 2022 through March 2024, about 60% of calls to the program's call center went unanswered.

And large portions of providers didn’t receive letters that detail benefit information and changes for the families they’re supposed to serve.

The agency in charge—the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement and Potential (MiLEAP)—accepted most of the findings and says it has already taken steps to address them.

