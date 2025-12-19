Michigan Legislature wraps up 2025

The Michigan Legislature adjourned Thursday for the year, capping a session where a politically divided House and Senate often struggled to reach deals.

Republican House Speaker Matt Hall says there were accomplishments, but it’s noteworthy that the Legislature is on track to enact the fewest number of new laws in any year since Michigan became a state.

“We’re proud, you know. We focused on quality, not quantity.”

“I think it’s really strange that he’s so proud of not doing his job, so that’s my first impression.”

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks says she thinks missed opportunities include making health care and housing more affordable.

The Legislature will reconvene in January, which also launches an election year when every seat is on the ballot.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

