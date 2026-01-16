GOP will argue for spending halt before Michigan Court of Claims

A Michigan Court of Claims judge will hear arguments today on disputed spending in the state budget that legislative Republicans want stopped.

One of the key questions will be which side Judge Michael Gadola expects will prevail in the end.

Michigan House Republicans want the judge to order a 14-day halt to spending $645 million that was already approved in the state budget for a variety of programs. That money was pulled from the budget via a unilateral action by the GOP-controlled House Appropriations Committee.

Democratic state Attorney General Dana Nessel held in a formal, binding legal opinion that process violated the Michigan Constitution because it did not include the Senate or Governor Gretchen Whitmer. That re-opened the door for the

funding to these programs to continue.

The GOP says Nessel’s opinion is wrong and politically motivated

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

