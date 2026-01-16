Whitmer talks tariffs, energy future at Detroit Auto Show

Governor Gretchen Whitmer criticized tariffs and encouraged cooperation with trade partners during a Detroit Auto Show speech Thursday.

The address argued federal tariffs and spending cuts have put Michigan manufacturing at a disadvantage as it competes with China’s car industry.

Whitmer says to keep up, the US needs to double down on working with its neighbors as a trade agreement with Canada and Mexico goes up for re-negotiation this summer.

“The American auto industry of 2025, let alone 2050 can’t exist on an island. To compete against our adversaries, we have to collaborate with our friends.”

President Donald Trump, who negotiated the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement during his first term in office, called it “irrelevant” while in Dearborn earlier this week.

