Michigan Senate poised to send classroom cell phone ban to Whitmer

The state Senate is poised for a final vote on legislation to require school districts to create policies on cell phones and other electronic devices in classrooms. The Senate vote would send the bill to Governor Gretchen Whitmer for her signature.

The bill would require schools to craft policies that generally prohibit students from having personal mobile electronic devices out during class time. There would be exceptions for medical reasons, instructional purposes and

emergencies. The district protocols would have to be posted on a website.

There’s nothing currently stopping schools from having policies on electronic devices, but advocates say a requirement would provide consistency and tamp down arguments between families, students and school officials.

Governor Whitmer endorsed the idea last year.

