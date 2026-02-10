Whitmer to propose free school meals, Pre-K for All, reconnect expansion in budget proposal

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is eyeing a $250 per-student funding increase in the money the state gives public school districts. That’s according to a preview of her upcoming budget proposal.

The extra funding would raise the per-student allotment to $10,300. There are also plans to raise base-level funding for at-risk students.

The governor’s team is set to lay out her full wish list for the next state budget on Wednesday.

The preview shows a continued focus on priorities from past budgets.

Whitmer will look to keep offering free pre-school for all four-year-olds. She also wants the free meals, offered to all public school students for the past three school years, to become permanent in state law.

“Every kid deserves a high-quality public education from pre-K through graduation. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made for students, educators, and schools, but we’re not done. That’s why my budget proposal continues key investments in PreK, K-12, and beyond. Let’s keep working together to help every student thrive,” Whitmer said in a press release.

When it comes to higher learning, Whitmer is echoing past calls she’s made to keep expanding access to a program that helps people 21 and older get a free associate’s degree or certificate. Speaking at the Detroit Auto Show last month, she also asked for that to be put into state law.

The governor’s budget recommendations are the start of negotiations in a months-long process. In a typical budget year, the state Senate and House would unveil their own priorities in the coming months with goal of passing a final spending plan this summer.

Last year, state lawmakers blew past their July 1 statutory deadline for doing so.

