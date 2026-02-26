Whitmer’s final State of the State: “Big Gretch out”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered her eighth and final State of the State address Wednesday night. She worked to sell a divided Legislature on a 2026 agenda that will help set her legacy and the stage for elections that will determine Michigan’s next political chapter.

Whitmer stepped to the rostrum for her final State of the State address, casting her gaze across the room where 25 years ago she began her political career as a freshman legislator.

The Democratic governor -- who was the target six years ago of a kidnapping plot -- says politics now operates in an environment that makes it hard for people of different viewpoints to find paths to cooperation.

“Too many people are quick to judge and eager to spin everything they read, watch or hear. It’s stoked by irresponsible leaders and organizations who get more power or make more money when we’re all angry at each other or sad about ourselves.”

Whitmer said in her final 10 months in office, her priorities will include affordable housing, healthcare and progress on lifting Michigan’s poor student reading scores.

“Strong readers grow up to be more confident speakers, better problem solvers and great entrepreneurs. Illiteracy is a challenge that compounds over time.”

Whitmer said this is not a problem that can be solved during her remaining months in office, but she wants better reading programs and funding to hire and train literacy coaches.

Whitmer also pushed a tax credit to incentivize building affordable homes. She says that would help bring down costs and she asked for new laws to help people saddled with medical debt. That includes not allowing medical debt to damage credit scores.

Republican House Speaker Matt Hall says he sees room to work with the Democratic governor on those issues. But he says revenue proposals to raise taxes on vaping and nicotine products and online gambling and to pull money from the state’s “rainy day” fund are non-starters with Republicans.

“Well, we’re not going to do any of her tax increases. She’s proposing an 800-million-dollar tax increase. She’s proposing raiding the ‘rainy day’ fund to balance the budget.”

Whitmer says the tax increases and dipping into the “rainy day” fund would fill budget gaps created by federal funding cuts and dips in state revenue.

Hall is pushing his own plan for a “luxury tax” on country club and marina memberships, limousines, and travel on private jets to help pay for a property tax rollback. Whitmer did not mention it in her speech.

Whitmer did mention President Donald Trump – reminding people that she cooperated with him to bring a fighter mission to Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County, but also that she hopes he will reconsider his tariff plans that would be costly to consumers and damaging to Michigan’s economy.

Whitmer also vowed to defend expanding legal protections for LGBTQ people in Michigan’s civil rights law that was adopted while Democrats controlled the Legislature.

“I want to take a moment to a moment to speak directly to our gay and trans neighbors, family and friends. I want you to know that you are welcome in Michigan. You belong, you matter and no matter who comes after you, I’ll stand in the way. In Michigan, we look out for each other.”

Whitmer is term-limited and cannot run for governor.

She did not mention her post-gubernatorial plans, which would generally be considered out of bounds for a State of the State address. But it’s impossible to ignore her growing national profile and the wide speculation about a presidential run.

Whitmer has not publicly shared what her future plans might be, but it appears likely it will be away from the place that’s been her professional home for almost the entirety of her adult life.

“Big Gretch out.”

