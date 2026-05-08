Global Link International sues state

The nonprofit at the center of a legislative grant scandal is now suing the state.



In 2023, the nonprofit Global Link International received the first half of a $20 million grant from the state.



The money, directed by lawmakers, flowed through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).



It was meant to bring in international business. But concerns arose over the Global Link director’s half a million-dollar salary and other spending.



That led the MEDC to cancel the grant in March of last year and demand unspent funds back.



This week, the Michigan Attorney General’s office charged Global Link’s director with several felonies related to the grant spending.



The same day as the charges were announced, Global Link sued the state to have the grant restored.



Global Link’s lawyers argue the grant gave the organization broad discretion to spend its funds.



The MEDC declined to comment.

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