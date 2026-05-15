New Michigan laws end stressful essay portion of college test

Starting next year, Michigan 11th graders will be relieved of the stress of the essay portion of the Michigan Merit exam and the scores of those tests won’t be shared with university and college admissions offices, under bills signed Thursday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“I’m proud to sign another set of bipartisan bills that will reduce the stress placed on students and level the playing field for young Michiganders who are applying to colleges,” said Whitmer in a statement released by her office.

The bills would align Michigan with many other states that do not require those scores to be shared as a part of student transcripts when they apply to attend a college or university.

“Nearly every Michigan college has test-optional applications, yet Michigan’s students have been required to share their scores even while out-of-state applicants haven’t,” said state Representative Matt Koleszar (D-Plymouth), one of the bill sponsors. “These laws even the playing field for Michigan’s students, ensuring they can competitively pursue postsecondary education in their home state.”

Many colleges and universities across the country have stopped requiring an essay portion as part of their application process, making Michigan's requirement an anachronism, said Ryan Fewins-Bliss of the Michigan College Access Network. He said high school students already face a battery of proficiency tests.

“This doesn’t say we’re not going to test students on writing anymore,” he said. “It just says we’re not using this test at this time and it won’t be part of the SAT package that college admissions folks are getting when students and families send their information for admissions.”

Educators and advocates have long complained that too much classroom time is spent on preparing for standardized tests instead of learning.

“Reducing the amount of required testing means more time for instruction, hands-on learning, and student development,” said state Representative Tom Kunse (R-Clare), a bill sponsor.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

