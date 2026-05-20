Michigan Senate Democrats to move voting rights bills

A Democratic-led state Senate committee plans to act today on legislation to create a Michigan Voting Rights Act.

Democrats say they are countering efforts by the Trump’s administration they say would make it harder for people to vote and a U.S. Supreme Court decision that struck down key elements of the U.S. Voting Rights Act.

The Senate bills would require more voting information to be made available in languages other than English, provide more assistance for voters with disabilities, and create a nonpartisan Michigan voters institute for training and collecting data on election management.

The Michigan Voting Rights Act bills are before the Senate Elections Committee. The Senate is controlled by Democrats.

The Republican-controlled House has its own elections package. One of the bills would require people to show proof of citizenship before they could register to vote.

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