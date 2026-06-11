Bills introduced by Michigan Senate would get rid of copay on key medications

Some Democratic Michigan Senators want to get rid of copays on key medicines for diabetes, asthma and allergic reactions.

The bills would require health insurance plans to cover the entire cost of insulin, prescription inhalers and epinephrine—the key ingredient in products like EpiPens.

Other healthcare affordability bills have failed to make it out of the state legislature this term. But Democratic state Senator Darrin Camilleri says lawmakers should keep trying.

“I think this is a unique way for us to do something immediately. If these bills were passed, those costs would be saved right away, and we know that’s something that would directly affect the bottom line for families and their budgets.”

Languishing bills to lower health care costs include ones to create a state board in charge of capping drug prices and require hospital price transparency.

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