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Michigan Senate approves affordable housing tax breaks

89.1 WEMU | By Rick Pluta
Published June 19, 2026 at 6:17 AM EDT
Real estate for sale sign and house
Andy Dean Photography
/
flickr.com
Real estate for sale sign and house

The Michigan Senate approved bills Thursday to create a tax break for developers to build affordable housing.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority says there are about 200,000 low-income households in the state that need an affordable place to live. Governor Gretchen Whitmer has called for tax incentives and regulation rollbacks to spur affordable housing construction.

Democratic state Senator Jeff Irwin says a state incentive combined with a similar federal tax break would encourage developers to build more.

“There are probably a hundred different things we should be doing in this Legislature to address this housing crisis, and this right here is one of the more important ones.”

The bills cleared the Senate on mostly party-line votes. Republicans say the tax break is a bailout that doesn’t address the root causes of high home prices.

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Tags
Michigan News michiganMichigan State SenateMichigan Legislaturejeff irwinAric NesbittGretchen WhitmerMichigan State Housing Development Authorityaffordable housinghousinglow income familiestax breakstaxesdevelopment
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is the managing editor for the Michigan Public Radio Network.
See stories by Rick Pluta
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