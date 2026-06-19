Michigan Senate approves affordable housing tax breaks

The Michigan Senate approved bills Thursday to create a tax break for developers to build affordable housing.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority says there are about 200,000 low-income households in the state that need an affordable place to live. Governor Gretchen Whitmer has called for tax incentives and regulation rollbacks to spur affordable housing construction.

Democratic state Senator Jeff Irwin says a state incentive combined with a similar federal tax break would encourage developers to build more.

“There are probably a hundred different things we should be doing in this Legislature to address this housing crisis, and this right here is one of the more important ones.”

The bills cleared the Senate on mostly party-line votes. Republicans say the tax break is a bailout that doesn’t address the root causes of high home prices.

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