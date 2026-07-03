Michigan Legislature adopts state budget after missing legal deadline

The Legislature met until early this morning to finalize the new state budget – missing the legal deadline by two days.

Michigan’s scofflaw Legislature blew past the deadline set in statute but got itself back on track by adopting a balanced budget and sending it to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk. The early morning votes came late for school districts, public universities, community colleges and many local governments with fiscal years that began Wednesday without word on state funding.

Republican House Speaker Matt Hall says the delay was worth it.

“I would have gone another month if I had to get good outcomes for the people of Michigan, but fortunately, I didn’t. I only had to go a couple of extra days.”

This is the second year in a row the Legislature’s missed the deadline, which carries no legal penalty.

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