Whitmer, Benson say Democrats can unite after fractious primary fights

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson held a joint appearance Wednesday – one day after Benson won the Democratic nomination for governor.

The purpose was for Whitmer to formally endorse Benson following her primary win. But it was also to call on Democrats to work past lingering bitterness from primary campaigns that often pitted progressives against centrists.

Benson said she thinks most Democrats will recognize what is at stake and work to stitch together their coalition before November.

“It is not going to be that hard to recognize, in my view, that all of us as Democratic candidates want to reduce costs, grow our economy, increase wages, protect rights and freedoms and fight corruption,” she said. “It’s what everyone’s talking about in different ways.”

Whitmer said there could also be a silver lining to the tough primary fights, which is firing up a base that is already frustrated with Republicans and President Donald Trump.

“Over 500,000 more people voted in the Democratic primary than in the Republican,” she said. “So, while, yes, there are different people with somewhat different views, the core is the same and people are fired up and they want to see the agenda that Democrats are putting out there.”

Whitmer said the stakes are vast – reproductive rights, tariffs and protectionism, workers' rights and progressive education policies.

“Can you imagine if we go from one administration to another that continues the work instead of undoes it?” she said. “Michigan needs a fighter. Someone who gets it.”

Benson is attempting the rarely achieved feat in Michigan of succeeding a retiring governor of the same party. But President Donald Trump is polling poorly in Michigan at the moment and the party in the White House typically suffers in the mid-terms.

Benson faces Republican Congressman John James on the November ballot.

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