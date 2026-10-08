U.S. Senate candidates El-Sayed and Rogers meet for first debate tonight

The first debate between Michigan's U.S. Senate candidates, Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, is tonight in Grand Rapids.

Rogers released a campaign video this week calling for the end of the trade war with Canada. President Trump told reporters he didn’t feel like Rogers was talking to him.

“I viewed him as saying that he thinks Canada should make a deal.”

The president explained why he thinks the trade war is important.

“We want to make our own cars. We don't want them to make cars for us.”

El-Sayed is supportive of targeted tariffs, but not the blanket 25 or 50% tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

You can listen to the debate live at 7 p.m. tonight on 89.1 WEMU.

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