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Ex-Republican Congressman Fred Upton predicts many Democratic victories in midterm

89.1 WEMU | By Russ McNamara
Published November 2, 2026 at 8:16 AM EST
Former Congressman Fred Upton.
Leah Herman
/
Wikipedia
Former Congressman Fred Upton.

A Republican former Congressman is predicting a blue wave on Election Day.

Fred Upton served southwest Michigan from the late '80s through 2022. He voted to impeach President Donald Trump in 2021 and had a reputation for working both sides of the aisle.

So, when Upton says people are upset with his party, that could spell doom for the Republican Party.

"A lot of unsettled folks for sure, and, you know, my sense is that there's going to be a very strong pushback come when the polls close, not only here in Michigan, but across the country.”

Regarding Michigan’s U.S. Senate race, Upton spoke glowingly of his former colleague, Republican Mike Rogers, but didn’t endorse him or Democrat Abdul El-Sayed.

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Tags
Michigan News michiganFred UptonAbdul El-SayedMike RogersU.S. SenateMichigan DemocratsMichigan RepublicansRepublican Partynovember ballot2026 ElectionsElections
Russ McNamara
Russ McNamara is a reporter for the Michigan Public Radio Network.
See stories by Russ McNamara
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