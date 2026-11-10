Bipartisan bills would find use for Facebook settlement money

Some Michigan lawmakers are working to spend the state’s share of a multi-state settlement with Facebook’s parent company.

Michigan is set to receive over $170 million as part of the agreement with Meta over the threats social media pose to kids. That would be spread out over time.

The bills would create a new Social Media Settlement Fund to handle that money. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services would then oversee the grants that the money could be spent on.

State Rep. Julie Rogers (D-Kalamazoo) is a cosponsor on the bipartisan package.

“We are hopeful that setting up the fund and designating some buckets that it could go into would shore up youth mental health, perhaps help with after school programs, crisis intervention programs and various things that would support their mental well-being,” Rogers said.

Since the money isn’t all coming at once, Rogers worries lawmakers could be tempted to spend it outside of its intended purposes. That’s especially as Michigan could face some tough budget years ahead with changing federal policies.

“There will continue to be cost shifting from the federal government down to states, and so I don’t want this new fund to be basically the Legislature’s piggy bank for anything under the sun,” Rogers said.

The bills are coming late in the legislative term. That means it could be next year, when the next state Legislature takes over, before they move.

Rogers said she and her co-sponsor, Rep. Mike Mueller (R-Linden), at least wanted to start the conversation.

“I think also when you’ve introduced bills, it does get people talking. And so it’s kind of putting a lens and shining a light on this issue and the settlement money, and we’re hoping we can protect it for its intended purpose and use,” Rogers said.

She’s joining the state Senate next term. Mueller is keeping his seat in the state House of Representatives.

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