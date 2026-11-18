Democrats in the Michigan Legislature picked their new leadership rather quickly. In the U.S. Senate, things are moving more slowly.

New York Senator Chuck Schumer has been the leader for Senate Democrats since 2017, but polling has shown him to be wildly unpopular within the party among voters.

Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed ran in-part on ousting Schumer, enroute to winning Michigan earlier this month. Speaking on C-SPAN Tuesday, El-Sayed explained why he is backing a leadership bid by Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen.

“He understands how this thing works, but he also has a willingness to take risk, and we need people who are willing to take legislative risk.”

Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin has also been critical of Schumer and has said she will not vote for him to be majority leader.

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