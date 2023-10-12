Ann Arbor Board of Education adds 7th trustee to fill vacancy

The empty seat on the Ann Arbor Board of Education was filled at last night’s meeting.

In just two rounds of voting, Torchio Feaster was selected out of 10 candidates who interviewed for the vacancy on the school board. Shortly after 11:25 p.m., Feaster edged recently-retired teacher Chuck Hatt on a 4-to-2 vote and was officially sworn in.

Feaster has worked in criminal law for nearly two decades. He is currently an assistant public defender in Washtenaw County’s 22nd Circuit Trial Court.

During his interview, Feaster talked about his parents who grew up in the “separate but unequal” deep South. They instilled his love of education. Feaster said his father told him that “if people will fight that hard to keep you from getting an education, you’ve gotta get one.”

And I believe we have to have that kind of passion, that type of hunger to try to serve our population, serve our students, help our teachers and make sure we’re able to make a huge difference in their lives

Shortly after being sworn in, Feaster said he was grateful to be the seventh member of the board.

And to the staff and the community, thank you to my new colleagues. I appreciate all of your support. And I’m looking forward to getting to know you all and working with you and we’re going to do some great things, I feel like, so thank you all.

Feaster replaces Jacinda Townsend Gides who resigned last month. He will serve the remainder of her term until Dec. 31, 2024.

