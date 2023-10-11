Ten candidates will interview for Ann Arbor School Board vacancy tonight

The Ann Arbor Board of Education will meet tonight with the goal of filling a vacancy.

Jacinda Townsend Gides was elected board president in Januar, but stepped down in July due to a busy professional schedule. Last month, she announced she was resigning from the board altogether due to personal reasons that centered around accepting a job at Brown University in Rhode Island.

The board will have 10 candidates to choose from at tonight’s meeting. After the public interviews are conducted, the candidates that receive the most votes will advance to a final round where the board will choose the person that will fill the vacancy.

None of the trustees are allowed to abstain from voting, and after three rounds, if there is still a tie, board president Rima Mohammad will cast a tiebreaking vote.

Whoever is ultimately chosen will serve the remainder of Townsend Gides’ term until December 31st, 2024.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Earhart Road building and will also be streamed online.

