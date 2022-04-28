Cinema Chat: 'Memory,' 'Marvelous and the Black Hole,' 'Anais in Love,' and more

ADVANCE TICKETS NOW ON SALE

"Bix: Ain't None of Them Play Like Him Yet" — PLAYS MONDAY, MAY 9 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Filmmaker Brigitte Berman will be in attendance for a post-film Q&A! Ticket includes a pre-film reception starting at 5:45 PM featuring food & drinks from The Blue LLama Jazz Club and live music from jazz band Justin’s Hot Five, led by local jazz trumpeter, Justin Walter!

"Bix" Beiderbecke (1903-1931) was jazz's man who got away - the James Dean, Jim Morrison and Kurt Cobain of his day. Oscar® winner Brigitte Berman's acclaimed documentary paints a vivid portrait of a vanished era and brings to life the only trumpeter Louis Armstrong regarded as an equal (the quotation in the film's title was once spoken by Armstrong). Restored in 4K in 2020 by filmmaker Brigitte Berman.

"Prince: Sign O' the Times" — PLAYS SUNDAY MAY 1, TUESDAY, MAY 3, AND THURSDAY MAY 5 AT THE MICHIGAN

The movie of Prince’s “Sign o' the Times” film premiered in Detroit on October 29, 1987. Despite critical praise for Prince as a live performer, the film did not perform very well commercially and quickly slipped out of theaters. Nonetheless, when released on VHS the following year, it became extremely popular and received positive reviews, particularly in the United Kingdom. Q magazine gave it four stars, whilst SKY Magazine suggested that it "was the greatest concert movie ever made". The film holds an 86% score on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, based on 14 critical reviews, with an average rating of 6/10.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" — OPENS THURSDAY, MAY 5 AT THE STATE

Benedict Cumberbatch stars in this film. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary. Directed my Michigan native Sam Raimi.

"Downton Abbey: A New Era" — OPENS WEDNESDAY, MAY 18 AT THE MICHIGAN

This charming film reunites the original principal cast. Downton creator and Academy-Award® winner Julian Fellowes will once again write the film’s screenplay. BAFTA and Emmy-nominated director Simon Curtis ("My Week with Marilyn") will join the filmmaking team to direct the sequel. In the film, The Dowager Countess (Maggie Smith) mysteriously inherits a Villa in the South of France, providing a convenient escape for the Crawley family as the Downton Abbey estate is used for a film shoot.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Memory" — OPENS FRIDAY, APRIL 28 AT THE MULTIPLEX

This action-thriller follows Alex Lewis (Liam Neeson), an expert assassin with a reputation for discreet precision. Caught in a moral quagmire, Alex refuses to complete a job that violates his code and must quickly hunt down and kill the people who hired him before they and FBI agent Vincent Serra (Guy Pearce) find him first. Alex is built for revenge but, with a memory that is beginning to falter, he is forced to question his every action, blurring the line between right and wrong.

"Marvelous and the Black Hole" — OPENS FRIDAY, APRIL 29 AT THE MICHIGAN

A teenage delinquent (Miya Cech) befriends a surly magician (Rhea Perlman) who helps her navigate her inner demons and dysfunctional family with sleight of hand magic. A coming-of-age comedy that touches on unlikely friendships, grief, and finding hope in the darkest moments.

"Anais in Love" — OPENS FRIDAY, APRIL 29 AT THE STATE

A buoyant French comedy from filmmaker Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet. Boasting a playfully magnetic performance by star Anaïs Demoustier, the film follows a spirited young woman who falls in love with the novelist wife of the man with whom she's having an affair.

"The Rose Maker" — OPENS SUNDAY, MAY 1 AT THE MICHIGAN

Eve is one of France's greatest artisanal horticulturalists, but her rose business is business facing imminent bankruptcy or liquidation. When her secretary hires three inexperienced ex-convicts, they must team up to rescue the business in this verdant comedy.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery" — PLAYS FRIDAY APRIL 29 AT 10 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Celebrating its 25th anniversary! A world-class playboy and part-time special agent, Powers is defrosted after 30 years in a cryogenic freeze to match wits with his nemesis, Dr. Evil (also played by Mike Myers). Possessing antiquated spy skills and mod mannerisms from the `60s, Austin must confront a villain like no other while making peace with his own out-of-date, swinging sexuality.

Coming soon as part of the Late Night at the Michigan Series

"The Long Goodbye" — PLAYS SATURDAY, APRIL 30 AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

From director Robert Altman and writers Raymond Chandler and Leigh Brackett, private detective Philip Marlowe (Elliott Gould) is asked by his old buddy Terry Lennox (Jim Bouton) for a ride to Mexico. He obliges, and when he gets back to Los Angeles is questioned by police about the death of Terry's wife. Marlowe remains a suspect until it's reported that Terry has committed suicide in Mexico. Marlowe doesn't buy it but takes a new case from a beautiful blond, Eileen Wade (Nina van Pallandt), who coincidentally has a past with Terry.

Coming soon as part of the Noir Night Series

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"The Northman"

This a 2022 epic historical action-drama film directed by Robert Eggers ("The Witch") and co-written by Eggers and Sjón. Based on the legend of Amleth – a figure in a medieval Scandinavian legend, the direct inspiration of the character of Prince Hamlet, the hero of William Shakespeare's tragedy Hamlet. The film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe. Filming took place from August to December 2020 in locations throughout Ireland. The film has received critical acclaim, with particular praise aimed at its direction, production values, and the performances of the cast.

"The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent"

A 2022 American action comedy film directed by Tom Gormican from a screenplay co-written with Kevin Etten. The film stars Nicolas Cage as a fictionalized version of himself, along with a supporting cast that includes Pedro Pascal, Neil Patrick Harris, and Tiffany Haddish.

Its world premiere was at South by Southwest on March 12, 2022. The film received positive reviews from critics, with praise for the performances and chemistry of Cage and Pascal.

In the film, Cage begrudgingly accepts a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a billionaire super fan. When things take a wild turn, Cage is forced to become a version of some of his most iconic and beloved characters in order to extricate his wife and daughter from the fan whom the CIA has informed him is a notorious arms dealer.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore"

A 2022 fantasy film directed by David Yates from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves. It is the sequel to "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" (2018), the third instalment in the Fantastic Beasts film series, and the eleventh overall in the Wizarding World franchise. Its ensemble cast includes Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsen. Set several years after the events of its predecessor, the film sees Albus Dumbledore tasking Newt Scamander and his allies with a mission that takes them into the heart of dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald's army. Principal photography commenced in September 2020, following the pandemic setbacks and the replacement of Johnny Depp with Mads Mikkelsen.

"Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert ("Swiss Army Man"), collectively known as Daniels, the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes.

"CODA" (LAST SCREENING IS TONIGHT!!!)

2022 Oscars Winner of Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay & Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur!

Seventeen-year-old Ruby is the sole hearing member of a deaf family -- a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents and working on the family's struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother. But when Ruby joins her high school's choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles. Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

"Jujustu Kaisen 0: The Movie"

When they were children, Rika Orimoto was killed in a traffic accident right before the eyes of her close friend, Yuta Okkotsu. Rika became an apparition, and Yuta longed for his own death after suffering under her curse, but the greatest Jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, welcomed him into Jujutsu High. There Yuta meets his classmates, Maki Zen'in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, and finally finds his own determination. "I want the confidence to say it's okay that I'm alive!" "While I'm at Jujutsu High, I'll break Rika-chan's curse." Meanwhile, the vile curse user, Suguru Geto, who was expelled from the school for massacring ordinary people, appears before Yuta and the others. While Geto advocates for creating a paradise for only jujutsu sorcerers, he unleashes a thousand curses upon Shinjuku and Kyoto to exterminate all non-sorcerers.

"The Batman" (LAST SCREENING IS TONIGHT!!!)

Batman ventures into Gotham City's underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans become clear, he must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued the metropolis.

