Cinema Chat: 'Poor Things,' 'Ferrari,' and 'The Color Purple' open in Ann Arbor

GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINATIONS

10 nominations for "Barbie," making it the second most-nominated film in the 81-year history of the Golden Globes, tying it with “Cabaret.” "Oppenheimer" is close behind with 8 nominations.

Ava DuVernay’s "Origin," Michael Mann’s "Ferrari," and "The Color Purple' all which have received rave reviews, were shut out of any nominations.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

"Oppenheimer"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Past Lives"

"The Zone of Interest"

"Anatomy of a Fall"

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

"Barbie"

"Poor Things"

"American Fiction"

"The Holdovers"

"May December"

"Air"

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

"Anatomy of a Fall" — France

"Fallen Leaves" — Finland

"Io Capitano" — Italy

"Past Lives" — United States

"Society of the Snow" — Spain

"The Zone of Interest" — United Kingdom

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper — "Maestro"

Greta Gerwig — "Barbie"

Yorgos Lanthimos — "Poor Things"

Christopher Nolan — "Oppenheimer"

Martin Scorsese — "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Celine Song — "Past Lives"

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" — OPENS TODAY AT THE MULTIPLEX

Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa—along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman—return in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time.

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

"Poor Things" — OPENS FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22 AT THE MICHIGAN

From director Yorgos Lanthimos ("The Favourite," 2018) and starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe. Brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, a young woman runs off with a lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, she grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

"The Boys in the Boat" — OPENS SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24 AT THE MICHIGAN

A sports drama based on the #1 New York Times bestselling non-fiction novel written by Daniel James Brown. The film, directed by George Clooney, is about the 1936 University of Washington rowing team that competed for gold at the Summer Olympics in Berlin. This inspirational true story follows a group of underdogs at the height of the Great Depression as they are thrust into the spotlight and take on elite rivals from around the world. Starring Joel Edgerton.

"Ferrari" — OPENS SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24 AT THE STATE

A 2023 American biographical sports based on the 1991 biography "Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine" by motorsport journalist Brock Yates. The film follows the personal and professional struggles of Enzo Ferrari, the Italian founder of the car manufacturer Ferrari S.p.A.. Adam Driver portrays the titular subject, and co-stars Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gadon, Gabriel Leone, Jack O'Connell, and Patrick Dempsey. Ferrari was selected to compete for the Golden Lion at the 80th Venice International Film Festival.

The film is set during the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle and danger of 1950's Formula 1, ex-racer, Enzo Ferrari, is in crisis. Bankruptcy stalks the company he and his wife, Laura, built from nothing ten years earlier. Their tempestuous marriage struggles with the mourning for their one son. Ferrari struggles with the acknowledgement of another. His driver's lust to win pushes them out to the edge. He wagers all in a roll of the dice on one race, the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the iconic Mille Miglia.

"The Color Purple" — OPENS MONDAY, DECEMBER 25 AT THE STATE

A musical adaptation of Alice Walker's novel about the life-long struggles of an African American woman living in the south during the early 1900s. From director Blitz Bazawule, aka Blitz the Ambassador, and starring Fantasia Barrino ("American Idol"), Taraji P. Henson ("Hidden Figures"), Halle Bailey ("The Little Mermaid"), Danielle Brooks ("Orange is the New Black"), Colman Domingo ("Selma," "If Beale Street Could Talk," "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"), Corey Hawkins ("In the Heights"), H.E.R. and producers Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, and Quincy Jones.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Eyes Wide Shut" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Nights at the State series

After Dr. Bill Hartford's (Tom Cruise) wife, Alice (Nicole Kidman), admits to having sexual fantasies about a man she met, Bill becomes obsessed with having a sexual encounter. He discovers an underground sexual group and attends one of their meetings -- and quickly discovers that he is in over his head. From writer/director Stanley Kubrick.

"Die Hard" — PLAYS FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22 AT 10 PM AND THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28 AT 7:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Nights at the State series

New York City policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) is visiting his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) on Christmas Eve. He joins her at a holiday party in the headquarters of the Japanese-owned business she works for, but the festivities are interrupted by a group of terrorists who take over the exclusive high-rise, and everyone in it. Very soon McClane realizes that there's no one to save the hostages -- but him. From director John McTiernan. Also starring Alan Rickman.

"It's a Wonderful Life" — PLAYS FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22 AT 7 PM AND SATURDAY, DECEMBER 23 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Films We Love series

After George Bailey (James Stewart) wishes he had never been born, an angel (Henry Travers) is sent to earth to make George's wish come true. George starts to realize how many lives he has changed and impacted, and how they would be different if he was never there. Also starring Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell, and Ann Arbor's own Virginia Patton Moss.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Wonka"

Based on the extraordinary character at the center of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," Roald Dahl’s most iconic children's book and one of the best-selling children's books of all time, "Wonka" tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today. From director Paul King ("Paddington") and starring Timothée Chalamet and Hugh Grant.

"Fallen Leaves"

In modern-day Helsinki, two lonely souls in search of love meet by chance in a local karaoke bar. However, the pair's path to happiness is beset by numerous obstacles -- from lost numbers to mistaken addresses, alcoholism, and a charming stray dog. From writer/director Aki Kaurismäki.

"Maestro"

A 2023 American biographical drama film that centers on the relationship between American composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre. It was directed by Bradley Cooper, from a screenplay he wrote with Josh Singer. It was produced by Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, and Cooper, among others. The film stars Cooper as Bernstein alongside Carey Mulligan as Montealegre; Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, and Sarah Silverman appear in supporting roles. Maestro premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 2, 2023, where it was nominated for the Golden Lion.

"The Boy and the Heron"

Has screenings of both the subtitled and dubbed versions of the film.

A 2023 Japanese animated fantasy film written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki. Produced by Studio Ghibli, loosely based on the 1937 novel of the same name by Genzaburō Yoshino, but the film has an original story that is not connected to the novel. Described as a "big fantastical film", it follows a boy named Mahito Maki (Soma Santoki) during the Pacific War who discovers an abandoned tower in his new town after his mother's death and enters a fantastical world with a talking grey heron.

Miyazaki announced his retirement in September 2013 but later reversed this decision. Production spanned approximately seven years, facing delays as it navigated challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic and Miyazaki's slowed animation pace. According to producer Toshio Suzuki, this is the most expensive film ever produced in Japan. The screenplay draws heavily from Miyazaki's childhood and explores themes of coming of age and coping with a world marked by conflict and loss. Joe Hisaishi composed the film's score, while Kenshi Yonezu wrote and sang the film's theme song, "Spinning Globe".

"Saltburn"

Academy Award winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell (Best Original Screenplay for “Promising Young Woman”) brings us a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire. Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family's sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.

